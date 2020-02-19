Robertson teacher ‘hit, punched for being gay’









Masakheke Combined School in Robertson Picture: Robertson Cape Town – A newly employed Robertson teacher said the start of his career has been traumatic following an assault, allegedly by a former student governing body (SGB) member, because he is gay. Thando Dyamara works at the Masakheke Combined School in Robertson, and alleged intolerance towards his sexual orientation peaked at the weekend, when a former SGB member assaulted him. “I heard a child calling me a moffie, and I went to reprimand him. I later went to report the incident to his parents, and was met by his mother who was rude and shouted at me. “She said her husband would deal with me,” Dyamara said. “I called the police to report a case of discrimination. Her husband appeared out of nowhere and smacked me with an open palm.

“He repeatedly attacked me with a fist, and at that time, I was defenceless.

“The husband took out a knife and wanted to stab me. If my friend was not there it would have been a different story,” Dyamara charged.

Dyamara said the incident left him distraught.

“Members of the LGBTI Plus community are not given the respect they need and deserve.

“The community, especially in Nqubela, even though it is diverse, needs to respect gay people,” he said.

In responding to the alleged incident, the SGB said because the incident happened off the school’s premises, it had nothing to do with the school.

“The teacher has opened a case against the man. For emphasis, the man is no longer a member of the SGB, as he resigned. We, as Masakheke SGB, condemn the alleged incident.

“We can offer emotional support to the teacher, because although it happened outside the school premises, it affects the school. Once a teacher is emotionally broken, he can be a danger to himself and to the learners.”

Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they were informed of the incident.

“The department cannot confirm what was said between the children, parents and the educator, as it was outside of the school.

“The parent involved is an ex-SGB member apparently,” she said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a case of common assault was being investigated. No arrests have been made.

Cape Times