Jason Rohde File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Convicted murderer and former property mogul Jason Rohde - who is expected to learn his fate next week - maintains his innocence. The former Lew Geffen Sotheby’s chief executive made an appearance at the Western Cape High Court yesterday where closing arguments were presented.

He was found guilty of murdering his wife, Susan, while the couple attended a conference at Spier in Stellenbosch on July 24, 2016.

Defence counsel Graham van der Spuy said his client maintained his innocence despite being found guilty.

“Despite his plea of not guilty, it is not possible to ignore that my client still maintains his innocence.

“Anything submitted to the court (yesterday) should not be misconstrued as an admission of any sort,” said Van der Spuy.

Rohde’s defence team has argued for a lesser sentence than the prescribed minimum jail term of 15 years.

State advocate Louis van Niekerk yesterday argued that Rohde should serve the minimum sentence.

He said he would welcome it if the court decided to impose a harsher sentence.

“The minimum sentence is highlighted by the applicable penalty for this murder in terms of the provisions (of Act 105 of 1997) ie, as a first offender, to imprisonment for a period not less than 15 years - except if the court finds substantial and compelling circumstances justifying a deviation from the prescribed sentence,” Van Niekerk said.

He said Susan was “murdered in the sanctity of a bedroom she shared with her husband”.

“She was vulnerable and she trusted him despite the dispute the two had.

“He is the father of their children and she thought her marriage could still be saved leading up to the murder there was the element of deception.

“The accused led a double life and misled her to believe she was safe,” Van Niekerk said.

He said Rohde acted in a “callous, uncaring, very cruel manner, totally disregarding of her as a wife and mother of their children”.

“He was ruthless and cold-blooded in murdering her without any conscience of the devastating effect,” argued Van Niekerk.

Asked by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe to describe the type of woman Susan was, Van Niekerk said she was a “highly intelligent woman” and was “the heart of the family”.

Rohde was also found guilty of defeating the ends of justice on November 8.

His bail was immediately revoked and he is currently awaiting to learn his sentence while in custody.

Judge Salie-Hlophe said the court believed the State proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt and that Rohde had direct intent to kill his wife.

