Jason Rohde says after his wife was declared dead, the first thing he thought of was his kids.

Cape Town - Murder accused Jason Rohde says he is to blame for his wife’s death, in that his actions drove her to kill herself.

The couple’s dirty laundry was once again aired in the Western Cape High Court yesterday as Rohde testified in his murder trial.

He said he and Susan fought both physically and verbally in the lead-up to the morning she was found with an electric cord around her neck.

Rohde said after Susan was declared dead by paramedics, the first thing he thought of was his children.

“My behaviour caused their mom to go to this length. There can only be one person to blame, and that’s me,” Rohde said.

The incident happened on July 24, 2016.

It was a Sunday, and the couple were attending a conference with several other employees of property group Sotheby’s International Realty.

Also staying at the hotel was Jolene Alterskye, Rohde’s mistress, which Rohde said caused a lot of tension.

“There was a verbal argument. I said I wanted to leave the room and Susan stood in front of the door.

"I attempted to open the door, and Susan grabbed and pushed me away.

‘‘At some stage she grabbed my jersey and pushed me back into the room,” Rohde said.

He eventually managed to get out of the room, and Susan followed him, he said.

As he walked down the hotel passage, he heard loud music coming from a room.

“I assumed it was members of the Sotheby’s delegation, and I went and entered the room.” Susan was still following him and trying to pull him back towards his hotel room, Rohde said.

Alterskye was one of three people in the room, Rohde testified.

“(Alterskye) was in one room, sitting on one of two single beds.

‘‘I went into the bedroom and sat on the other bed. Susan stood by the door, shouting ‘get out, get out’.

"It was very tense, awkward and embarrassing,” Rohde said.

When Rohde and Susan eventually went back to their hotel room, some more physical and verbal fighting took place before they went to sleep.

The next morning Susan woke up Rohde at around 7am, reading a text message Alterskye sent her.

“(Alterskye) had sent her a message that said something along the lines of ‘wash your mouth out’. I’m not sure what it was in response to,” Rohde said.

Rohde said he then told Susan explicitly that he did not want to continue their marriage.

Susan then went to the bathroom and slammed the door, he said.

Rohde said he needed to get ready for the conference, but could not get into the bathroom to get ready.

“I pictured her laying in a bath, saying ‘screw you, go to the conference without brushing your teeth’,” Rohde said.

It was later, when he called for help from reception to open the door, that he found Susan hanged behind the door, he said.

The trial continues.

