Jolene Alterskye Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – After the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had slammed what it called slanderous statements on social media by convicted wife killer Jason Rohde’s former mistress, Jolene Alterskye on Thursday "unreservedly apologised" to the NPA. Rohde was sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail for murdering his wife Susan last week and Alterskye later posted a now-deleted message on the provincial police's Facebook page accusing the State and the court of intentionally finding against him. This had been in response to a post that had praised sergeants Marlon Appollis and Stephen Adams for their hard work and success.

In a post labelled "broad, non-specific and slanderous in nature" by the NPA, Alterskye had written: "These two 'officers' did nothing but lie, and acted unlawfully, raiding my home and intimidating my child without a legal search warrant.

"After months of broken promises I received my 'illegally' confiscated goods through whiskey pay-offs, as that is the only language they understand.

"These are not people we should respect nor promote so hopefully they do not get a higher rank. I do hope these detectives are not the norm and that there are good cops out there."

Provincial NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila acknowledged to Netwerk24 on Thursday that they had received a letter from Jolene earlier that morning where she "unreservedly apologised for her comments on social media".

Ntabazalila had said earlier: "She made a statement to the police and consulted with the State and at no stage whatsoever at the time (did she claim) that a scheme, a conspiracy or a cover-up is under way against Mr Rohde."

During investigations, police had confiscated Alterskye's computer, cellphone and data storage equipment.

Rohde's former colleague, Brendan Miller, testified during the trial that Appollis had asked for a drink after arriving at his home to take a statement one morning.

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk had spoken to Appollis, who said he had seen the whisky and asked if he could have a sip, News24 previously reported.

Van Niekerk said Appollis recalled that he had the whisky after taking the statement, when they were standing and smoking on Miller's balcony around midday.

William Booth, Jolene's legal representative, told Huisgenoot that Jolene has "unreservedly apologised for her comments on social media".

"At this stage she has nothing further to add," Booth said.

She had also posted on Facebook: “I am appalled in this so-called justice system, the whole case was an attempt by the State to create a crime which never happened so they can lock up a high profile white man to try to show the country that they are doing their job.

“As far as I am concerned the State and the judge are the same team and if the State acted unlawfully in illegally searching properties and bribing State witnesses, what else did they fabricate in order to get their Xmas bonus?

“A corrupt country starts with corrupt police and I do hope the truth be revealed and actual justice served.”

On Sunday, State prosecutor Louis van Niekerk told the Cape Times: “Alterskye was available among a number of other witnesses to the defence team of Rhode, see page 2 251 of the court record, whereafter the defence team requested a month to consult and prepare for the evidence of the defence.

“Would be very telling if none of these sweeping, vague allegations finds its way into submissions by the defence of Rohde during the application for leave to appeal.”

Cape Times