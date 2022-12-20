Ronald Lamola and Pule Mabe reflect on contesting top seven positions

Cape Town - Two hopefuls for the ANC’s top seven positions, Pule Mabe and Ronald Lamola, have taken their failed attempts to secure election on the chin. The pair are now looking forward to being elected to the national executive committee (NEC) as additional members, which was expected last night.

Mabe, who was vying for the treasurer-general position, lost to Gwen Ramokgoba, while Lamola lost to Paul Mashatile in the contest for the deputy president position. Mabe said he had never taken the question of standing for a position of responsibility in the ANC personally. “I don't invest in emotions in campaigns. Leadership of the ANC will come and go,” he said.

Mabe did not make the cut despite fellow contestant Mzwandile Masina demobilising in an effort to ensure his supporters voted for the former spokesperson. Instead, Ramokgopa secured 1 809 votes, Mabe 1 652, Benjamin Chauke 590 and Masina 281. “My campaign for treasurer-general ended when the name of comrade Gwen Ramokgoba was announced.

I did not come to this national conference carrying factions behind me. I came with members of the ANC in good standing. It made the ANC much stronger,” Mabe said. In an interview, Lamola said there was no winner or loser in the elections.

“With elections anything can happen, but I am fine and welcome the outcome, which is a good mixture for the ANC,” he said. The Justice and Correctional Services Minister was contesting against Mashatile along with Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane. According to media reports, Lamola refused to withdraw from the race in order to allow Mabuyane to contest Mashatile. This split the vote in the President Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned camp in favour of Mashatile.

On Monday, Lamola said he had no regrets for refusing to step aside from the race despite a request from Ramaphosa. “I have no regrets standing on principle in order to inspire younger generations across the country that the ANC belongs to young people. “It belongs to everyone, Maropene (Ramokgoba) emerged (as the treasurer-general) ... I have embraced the outcome. Let the organisation proceed,” Lamola said.

Both Lamola and Mabe were automatically placed on the list of 240 candidates to contest the 80 NEC positions. Lamola said they may still not make it as additional members. “It is not guaranteed for anyone, so all of us will be voted for and the delegates will decide,” he said. However, Lamola was confident he would make the cut with the NEC. “It is for the delegates to decide whether I go in or not, but if it does not happen it is also another opportunity to look at other things to do. I believe the delegates will do what they believe they have to do, to retain me,” Lamola said.

Mabe, who will still continue in his role until the NEC appoints a new national spokesperson, said he would continue to support the newly elected set of leaders the same way he did their predecessors. “I have done my work as the national spokesperson of the ANC. It is important that the ANC brings a new pair of hands to do this work,” he said. Mabe said he would continue being a volunteer for the ANC and would accept any responsibility.