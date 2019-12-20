Ellis, 75, was fondly known as Pat. Her body was found by security guards of a private company after the alarm at her Station Road home went off.
The guards could not access the property initially due to its high gates, but eventually managed to find someone in the complex who had a spare key.
Ellis’s body was found in her room, and her house had been burgled.
Ellis had been tied to a chair and it is suspected she had a panic attack during the robbery, as there was no blunt force trauma to her body.