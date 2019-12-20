Rondebosch killers still at large as 'faithful saint of the church' gets requiem mass









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Police have yet to make an arrest following the murder of elderly Rondebosch resident Patricia Ellis, who was found dead in her home two weeks ago. Ellis, 75, was fondly known as Pat. Her body was found by security guards of a private company after the alarm at her Station Road home went off. The guards could not access the property initially due to its high gates, but eventually managed to find someone in the complex who had a spare key. Ellis’s body was found in her room, and her house had been burgled. Ellis had been tied to a chair and it is suspected she had a panic attack during the robbery, as there was no blunt force trauma to her body.

Police had said it was suspected the intruder gained entry through a window.

The house was ransacked and some electronic appliances stolen.

Ellis’s car was later recovered after it was abandoned in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay.

Patricia Ellis Picture: Supplied

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said Rondebosch police were following up on all leads in an effort to solve the case, but no arrests had been made at this stage.

Ellis was a long-standing member of the St George’s Cathedral and established and managed the church’s charity bookshop for years before it closed. On Monday, a requiem mass was held at the church and friends and relatives travelled from as far as Australia and Romania to attend.

She is survived by two sisters who live in England

Dean of St George’s Cathedral Reverend Michael Weeder said: “It was a beautiful requiem mass, befitting of a faithful saint of the church. She devoted herself in the Lord’s work and loved music. Everyone would remember her as a person with a big heart.”

Police have called on anyone with information who could assist their investigation to contact their nearest police station. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times