Rondebosch Library reopens after renovations

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - After 16 months of renovations and lockdown, one of the oldest libraries in Cape Town has reopened its doors. The City’s Library and Information Service had closed the Rondebosch Library in April 2019, signalling the start of renovations and upgrades totalling more than R4 million. Renovation work included replacing the asbestos roof with Italian slate tiles; major repairs to an interior wall which was seriously damage over the years due to roof leaks; a repaint of the interior except the high ceiling in the main area; and replacing the carpet in the entire facility. The expected completion date had to be extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Home to some 80 000 books, the Rondebosch Library is housed in the well-known Rondebosch Town Hall which was built in 1898.

The library became part of the original Town Hall building in 1907.

Community Services mayco member Zahid Badroodien said it was “a long wait, but it has been worth it”.

“Many of the City’s libraries are grand old dames that require quite a bit of TLC to ensure that they look their best, and are able to continue serving the public. Rondebosch is no exception, and we can’t wait for the return of full-scale services so that the loyal patrons may see and experience the investment that the City has made in the space,” said Badroodien.

The library also caters for limited study and SmartCape capacity due to the Alert Level1 regulations.

Renovation work included replacing the asbestos roof with Italian slate tiles, major repairs to an interior wall which showed serious damage over the years due to roof leaks, a repaint of the interior except the high ceiling in the main area and replacing the entire facility’s carpet.

For operating hours visit https://bit.ly/35X6WWE

Cape Times