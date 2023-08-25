Roofs blown off, injuries reported as gale force winds wreak havoc in Cape

Authorities in Cape Town say they are responding to reports of injuries and extensive damage to properties following gale force winds. On Friday, the South African Weather Service issued an alert over strong to gale force winds of 60-70km/h expected along the south-west coast of the Western Cape, spreading to the south coast in the evening and to the Eastern Cape coastline overnight into Saturday morning.

An Orange level 5 warning was issued for the Eastern Cape coastline for damaging winds and large waves and a Yellow level 2 warning was issued for the Western Cape south coast for damaging winds and large waves. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said gale force winds have affected properties in Athry Walk and Phillians Walk in Hanover Park resulting in roofs blown off and damage to properties. Three people sustained minor injuries and were attended to.

“Emergency services are on scene and busy with assessments. According to initial assessments, the roofs of six properties were blown off and a further nine sustained extensive damage,” Smith said. City Human Settlements has dispatched their maintenance unit to the affected Council rental units. “The City’s Disaster Management Centre is co-ordinating City services to assist the affected communities as well as humanitarian relief through our NGO partners. We have attempted to secure large plastic sheeting to offer short-term protection to the properties against ongoing rain damage.

“Gift of the Givers is currently on site to assist. Blue Ribbon has also offered bread and soup which will be delivered to victims of the storm damage,” Smith said. “Claims of a tornado affecting the area cannot be verified at this stage and needs to be investigated by the Saws.” Private companies or those willing to assist with donations, particularly in relation to roof repairs, can contact the Cape Town Disaster Management Operations Centre on 021 597 6000.