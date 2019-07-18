The Adam Tas Corridor is a 400ha area stretching along the R310 and R44 in Stellenbosch, which includes parts of Kayamandi, Cloetesville and central Stellenbosch, and is said to be five times bigger than the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Concerns have been raised as to how “the biggest development in the history of Stellenbosch” would be at the exclusion of the poor and working class in the area. The development of the Adam Tas Corridor (ATC) was supported by the Western Cape government, National Treasury, the Stellenbosch municipality, Stellenbosch University, Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study and local business.

The ATC is a 400ha area stretching along the R310 and R44 in Stellenbosch, which includes parts of Kayamandi, Cloetesville and Central Stellenbosch and is said to be five times bigger than the V&A Waterfront.

Boland Black Business Chamber chairperson Monwa Luxande said: “I had to learn about these plans myself and the documentation was lengthy and difficult for me to follow, so how about the average person?

“What is also apparent is that this serves only the old money in Stellenbosch and does not address the town’s spatial apartheid legacy.

“People in Kayamandi are living on top of each other, there is not even space for churches. The corridor stretches past Kayamandi and I can assure you no development will happen for us, without us.”

Luxande said Stellenbosch remained a divided town where its greater populations, black and coloureds, “owned 10% of the property, while 90% remained in the hands of the minority”.

Former ward councillor Jacobus Davids said: “The project was creating exclusive opportunities for new development outside of the urban edge in the Drakenstein municipality at Klapmuts, while all developments outside of the urban edge at Stellenbosch are curtailed.

“Strangely, Distell has recently acquired more than 200ha of land for the development of an industrial park in Klapmuts North.

“A professional planning team consisting of all the relevant interested parties was put together to prepare the relevant development proposals. The chairperson of this planning team, Sarel Meyer, is a director at Distell,” he said.

Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said there were “various inaccuracies and untruths”and that the institution did not form part of a “professional planning team” as the project was only in an exploration phase.

Stellenbosch municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said: “These allegations are absolutely unfounded, untrue and ridiculous, with the aim to discredit the municipality and municipal processes.

"The municipal manager reported to council that information has been received of a potential development and thus municipal council to gain information as to the viability, risks and costs of a potential development of the proposed Adam Tas Corridor. The municipal manager must report back to council when her investigations are finalised.”

Distell spokesperson Dennis Matsane said their participation was based on the premise that the ATC was a collaborative initiative involving a number of role-players.

He said Meyer had since left Distell and his interaction with the municipality was through his role as the project lead for ATC and Distell’s purchase of land in Klapmuts was unrelated to the matter and earmarked for possible future expansion.

