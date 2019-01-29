From left, Handré Pollard (Bulls), Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions), Lukhanyo Am (Sharks) and Siya Kolisi (Stormers) show off the superhero kits. Photo: SA Rugby

Cape Town – On Sunday, four Super Rugby franchises will tackle it out at Cape Town Stadium as Vodacom and SA Rugby and DStv presents the Super Hero Sunday Double Header in a Marvel-themed family fun day. The Blue Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks, kitted in their Marvel-themed jerseys, will be playing these matches as a pre-season warm-up but also in the name of charity.

The event will serve as a platform to raise funds for the for CHOC (Childhood Cancer Foundation) and aims to raise awareness of the Vodacom Super Rugby #TacklingCancer Campaign; promote the work of CHOC; drive conversation on various media platforms and bust myths surrounding childhood cancer; as well as encouraging donations to CHOC.

This will be a Vodacom Super Rugby season when the real heroes stand tall.

For every tackle made by a South African player this Vodacom Super Rugby season, Vodacom and SuperSport will together donate R100 to CHOC (the Childhood Cancer Foundation) in support of those who are taking even bigger hits on a daily basis.

A season where a tackle will create a force that will be felt in a world where the real heroes need every bit of support they can get.

Since 1979, CHOC has supported children with cancer and their families, both emotionally and practically and their aim is to raise R1 million throughout this rugby season.

Added to the fundraising efforts, during the two matches Vodacom will be hosting a cycle-a-thon where six special guests per match will be cycling on static bikes on the field for 40 minutes per match (out of play) to raise funds.

Rugby fans can contribute by adding R5 for CHOC to every Vodacom Super Rugby match ticket they purchase, buying CHOC merchandise at the CHOC Shops that will be at every stadium for the South African derbies or going to www.choc.org.za and making a donation.

