Runner to help Wupperthal community rebuild their historic town after fire









Pieter Holtzhausen will traverse through various nature reserves on his fund-raising journey to Wupperthal. Cape Town - The historic town of Wupperthal in the Cederberg is home to a close-knit community, many of whom are descendants of those who attended the original Rhenish mission station, founded in 1830. The vibrant community was devastated by a fire in the beginning of the year which destroyed 53 homes, businesses and a school. Since the fire, progress on restoration and rehabilitation has been slow, CapeNature said, as it supported Pieter Holtzhausen, who is seeking to raise funds through running. “His journey begins on November 8, where he will spend eight days running from Stellenbosch to Wupperthal. The route will take him through various CapeNature reserves as he makes his way to the final destination of Wupperthal, on November 14,” CapeNature said. Holtzhausen has a vision for the town. “It is a place where I have found open hearts, shelter and support, and it broke my heart to see them suffer such a loss,” he said.

‘‘Disaster relief has come to an end, but the community is going to face many challenges and hardships. It is going to be a long road.”

He said that connecting spaces together over the mountains had always been his passion.

CapeNature executive director for marketing and eco-tourism, Sheraaz Ismail, said the organistion was proud to be associated with the initiative.

“We look forward to assisting Pieter by granting access at various stops, through CapeNature reserves, as he embarks on this phenomenal journey to Wupperthal,” Ismail said.

Holtzhausen has so far raised R23 598, with the aim to reach R50 000.

To donate visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/run-to-wupperthal