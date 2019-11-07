The vibrant community was devastated by a fire in the beginning of the year which destroyed 53 homes, businesses and a school.
Since the fire, progress on restoration and rehabilitation has been slow, CapeNature said, as it supported Pieter Holtzhausen, who is seeking to raise funds through running.
“His journey begins on November 8, where he will spend eight days running from Stellenbosch to Wupperthal. The route will take him through various CapeNature reserves as he makes his way to the final destination of Wupperthal, on November 14,” CapeNature said.
Holtzhausen has a vision for the town. “It is a place where I have found open hearts, shelter and support, and it broke my heart to see them suffer such a loss,” he said.