David van Niekerk Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon runner who died 5km from the finish line after collapsing got married just three weeks ago. Described as a wonderful gentleman, loved by all who knew him, avid runner and attorney David van Niekerk, 35, had been participating in the event for the fourth time, on Saturday.

His sudden death has left many perplexed. Condolences poured in on social media for Van Niekerk’s family on Tuesday.

His father, Alric van Niekerk, said: “Our eldest son David passed away after collapsing... We are heartbroken as he was such a fantastic son. He will remain in our hearts forever and we are just blessed he was given to us for 35 years.

“He had a beautiful wedding only three weeks ago and excelled in his career as an attorney but remained humble and left a legacy of love and humility.

"We will always love you and miss you. Till we meet again, your parents Alric and Carol.”

Describing the incident, bystander Shaamiela Adams said: “Heartbreaking experience we had, meeting the family of the young man who lost his life while running in the Two Oceans Marathon, just 5km before the finish line. He collapsed in front of us, and we tried to help him but God needed him more.

“What an experience to see how quickly one’s life can end. I pray that The Almighty place healing hands over the family during this time of bereavement.”

Van Niekerk grew up in Wynberg and attended Norman Henshilwood High School. The school sent condolences to his family, describing him as “a wonderful gentleman, loved by all who came into contact with him. Rest in peace dear friend, from the Norman Henshilwood family”.

The Cape Town City Football Club, of which Van Niekerk was a passionate supporter, posted on its Twitter fan page: “His death is a deep blow to all of us. Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.”

