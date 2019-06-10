Some of South Africa's top athletes, including rugby players Bryan Habana, Damian Willemse, Salmaan Moerat, Notshe Sikhumbuzo and cricketer Laura Wolvaardt, along with locals, took on an 8km run and beach clean-up from St James to Muizenberg beach, as part of the Run for the Oceans initiative. Kyle Kingsley

The Run for the Oceans global initiative returned on Saturday and will run until June 16, with the increased goal of raising $1.5 million (R22.5m). This will be towards investing in the education of future generations on marine plastic pollution.

The campaign which saw some of South Africa’s top athletes, including Bryan Habana, Damian Willemse, Salmaan Moerat, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and women’s cricketer Laura Wolvaardt, taking part was aimed at engaging more young people and inspiring long-term behaviour change.

The platform will host a digital curriculum that equips pupils with the skills, tools and knowledge required to protect the planet’s oceans.

The athletes got together to do an 8km run and beach clean-up from St James Tidal Pool along to Muizenberg beach. The introduction of the 2019 Parley Ocean school range will see the campaign producing 11 million pairs of shoes using up-cycled marine plastic waste.

Parley for the Oceans founder and chief executive Cyrill Gutsch said: “Run for the Oceans is an opportunity to celebrate the oceans, a place where runners unite to dedicate their time and energy and generate investment towards saving our oceans. This year, for our new activist platform, a global stage for the next generation of creators, leaders, and thinkers. As the voice of our future, our youth make the most convincing teachers and best ambassadors, educating parents, industry leaders and politicians and using media.”

For every kilometre completed between June 8 and16, Adidas will contribute $1 (R14.96) to Parley Ocean School programmes in order to reach its goal.

“Youth is our biggest hope since they are driven by the strongest of all motivations, their own survival. We are more than grateful for the generous support of our founding partner Adidas. It allows us to grow the movement into a super storm of change. Through their partnership, Adidas and Parley have intercepted vast amounts of plastic waste from marine environments and coastal communities turning Ocean Plastic ® into sportswear since 2015.”

Adidas general manager running Alberto Uncini Manganelli said: “The marine plastic crisis we’re facing has become critically urgent. We affect it daily through the plastics we use and throw away. Every minute, the equivalent of a dump truck of plastic waste enters our oceans and by 2050, this could mean there may be more plastic than fish in the world’s oceans.

“We know the stats and we’re aware of the issue. Now we need action. adidas x Parley has helped spread awareness of the crisis facing our oceans but also contributed to finding solutions.

“We’ve come a long way and won’t stop there. As a business we have committed ourselves to use only 100% recycled polyester by 2024.

“We are challenging our business and those around us to think about the decisions they make and how they impact the future, of not just our industry, but our planet.”

CAPE TIMES