Rural areas lobby group Rural for Change happy with ANC’s new provincial leadership

ANC delegates in farming communities have hailed the newly elected provincial leadership for representing a broader constituency of the party in the Western Cape. The delegates, who formed the lobby group, Rural for Change, more than a year ago, said they were fed up with metro leaders who did not understand the challenges facing rural regions.

Exclusion from economic opportunities and evictions on farms were among the pressing issues the group said the party needed to address. The group, which aided the election of a “dynamic leadership” at the ANC elective conference at the weekend, said they were happy with the outcome. ANC community activist in Piketberg, Hashim Scheepers, said: “We are totally happy with the new leadership as it is from every region of the province, from the metro, Overberg, Southern Cape, West Coast and Boland.

That is the leadership we wanted. Because metro leaders cannot lead us any more.” From the West Coast, Neville Delport, who is the party’s new provincial secretary, said farming communities always felt that metro leaders were only focused on the metro. Despite this, he said, support of the ANC by the electorate had declined in the metro and had been “solid in rural regions”.

“We always felt that the leadership that was elected on the provincial level were only representing people in the metro, while we’re working really hard in the rural regions “I am from a rural town and every day there are challenges living in these areas. People living on farms are being evicted and there is also a housing issue. “This Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) must look into a plan on how we ensure that we assist the vulnerable farmworkers,” he said.

Delport, who is a long-standing member of the ANC and who has served as the party’s regional secretary, said the new leadership needed to ensure that they responded to vulnerable communities. The ANC concluded its provincial conference, where a new leadership for the party in the Western Cape was elected, on Sunday. President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the party’s leaders to roll up their sleeves to build a strong party.