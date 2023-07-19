Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend BRICS Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

The 15th BRICS Summit will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Joburg, from August 22-24. It will be the first BRICS Summit to be hosted in person since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent global restrictions.

The Presidency said the decision was made by “mutual agreement”.

The Russian Federation will instead be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“President Ramaphosa has in recent months and weeks held a number of consultations on the hosting of the Summit. The President’s most recent consultation in this regard took place last night, Tuesday, at the BRICS Political Party Dialogue in Gauteng,” the presidency said.

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov.”

The International Criminal Court, of which South Africa is a full member, has issued a warrant of arrest against Putin and urged 123 countries who are signatories to the Rome Statute to arrest him for alleged war crimes related to the abduction of children from Ukraine.