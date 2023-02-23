Russian tourist drowns at unprotected uMhlanga beach

Cape Town - A 47-year-old Russian tourist who went for a swim at an unprotected beach at Durban View Park in uMhlanga, drowned when he was washed out by a wave on Thursday. Netcare 911 said it responded to the drowning at around 11.30am, along with eThekwini municipality lifeguards, Durban Metropolitan Police Search and Rescue, Durban North SAPS, Marshall Security and uMhlanga UIP.

It said kite-surfers had pulled the man from the water. “At 11.28am Thursday morning, Netcare 911 responded to a drowning at the Durban View Park in uMhlanga, Durban. “Reports indicated that a 47-year-old adult male Russian citizen went for a swim in the shore break, at an unprotected beach, when he was washed out by a wave.

“The gentleman was located and pulled to shore by kite-surfers. “The man was assessed and found to be unresponsive and not breathing. “A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated by a team of Emergency Care Practitioners.

“Despite best efforts, the man's condition rapidly deteriorated, and he was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Netcare 911 said. The incident follows after condolences were sent to the family of a 10-year-old who drowned while swimming with friends in a local dam in the Wilderness on Sunday. The NSRI said the child disappeared under water at an inland farm dam.