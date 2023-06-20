Rwandan genocide seeks asylum status, abandons bail

Cape Town - Accused fugitive and Rwandan national Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence on Tuesday abandoned his bail application and will instead launch an asylum application. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that Fulgence – who faces 54 charges comprising nine counts of fraud, 10 counts of the Contravention of the Refugees Act and 35 counts of Contravention of the Immigration Act – told the court through his lawyer that he was abandoning his bail application at this stage.

“On June 9, the State provided a comprehensive charge to the defence and the defence requested a postponement to consult their client. On Tuesday Fulgence’s lawyer, Juan Smuts, confirmed that they did consult with their client and he instructed them that he was abandoning his bail application at this stage. He did not indicate whether his client intends to bring a bail application at a later stage. The State will oppose the bail application,” he said. State Advocate Nathan Adriaanse told the court that the asylum application had no bearing on the court case. “Adriaanse also told the court that the State came across new evidence which will lead to new charges being added to the ones preferred against the accused. He further told the court that the State will apply for a centralisation certificate, as some of the cases that have emerged were committed outside the Western Cape. This certificate will allow for all the cases preferred against the accused to be prosecuted in the Western Cape,” said Ntabazalila.

The case has been postponed to August 18 for further investigation and the accused was remanded. Fulgence, 61, is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of 2 000 Tutsi refugees – women, men, children and elderly – at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide of Tutsi in Rwanda. He has been at large since 2001. He was arrested at a grape farm in Paarl on May 24.