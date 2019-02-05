File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra) has officially declared the South African Astronomical Observatory a National Heritage Site. In a statement, the observatory said this was an exciting development, recognising incredible achievements and its significance over the past two centuries, adding that it would ensure this heritage was preserved.

“The declaration is made with the understanding that we are to remain a working site and that the heritage status will not curtail our primary function as a world-class observatory,” the observatory said.

In a declaration published in the Government Gazette, dated December 21, 2018, Sahra identified the site as having qualities so exceptional that it was of special national significance and warranted declaration as a National Heritage Site.

“The South African Astronomical Observatory in Cape Town has played a highly significant scientific role over time as the oldest permanent observatory in the southern hemisphere.

“The site offers an overview of the history of astronomy, both locally and internationally.

The declaration reads: ‘‘It is a ‘living site’ with almost 200 years of history, while still retaining its prominence in the international astronomical community.”

Contributions to astronomy from the site range from some of the first accurate measurements of the distance to a star, first catalogues of the principal southern stars, the first photographic survey of the sky, accurate measurements of the distance to the Sun (a value that became the benchmark to measure all other cosmic distances and represented a paradigm shift in astronomy), development of spectro­scopy, re-measurement of Lacaille’s Arc of Meridian, establishment of the true shape of the Earth in the southern hemisphere and the first accurate geodetic surveys of southern Africa.

“Architecturally, there are several buildings of historical value that not only reflect the changing architectural styles over the 19th century, but have considerable scientific value due to their contributions to the field of astronomy.

‘‘The Main Building - a Georgian building designed by the British naval architect John Rennie, and completed in 1828; the heliograph - the oldest dome on the site - which runs on cannon balls; and the McClean Telescope Building, designed by Herbert Baker.”

The range of scientific objects related to the observatory as a collection is integral to the scientific value of the site.

Some of the instruments within the structures have been used with varying degrees of continuity and consistency for more 180 years, the declaration reads.

Cape Times