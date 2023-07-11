SA Aviation body investigates fatal Cape Town paragliding accident

The SA Civil Aviation Authority’s Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) says it has been requested to investigate the paragliding accident in which 58-year-old Irish national Greig Oliver was killed along the Sea Point Promenade. The AIID said the SA Hang-gliding and Paragliding Association (SAHPA) approached it to carry out the investigation due to the complexities and scope of the accident.

“As a body responsible for investigating hang-gliding and paragliding accidents, SAHPA were initially notified of the accident. “On July 7, 2023, SAHPA then formally requested the AIID to undertake the investigation due to the specific complexities and scope of the accident. “An AIID Investigator has been dispatched to the accident site in order to collect evidence and to gather more information that will assist in defining the size as well as the scope of the investigation.

“Based on initial information gathered, the AIID can confirm that the DUET 2 Paraglider departed from Signal Hill, also in Cape Town, with an intent to land at the Sea Point Promenade. “The reported time of the accident is 12.53pm local time. Greig Oliver