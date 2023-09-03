SA-Brazil flights to resume after Covid lull

Flights from Brazil to South Africa are set to resume in September for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. The flight will provide a direct bridge from São Paulo to Johannesburg, with connections to the rest of the African continent.

Apart from Latin American airline, LATAM, South African Airways is also launching two new routes in early September, providing direct services from Cape Town and Johannesburg to São Paulo. The Brazilian Tourism Board (EMBRATUR) welcomed the move, saying the development highlighted the ongoing strengthening of “cultural and economic ties between the two countries”. The shortened travel times and added convenience were expected to amplify these ties and guarantee the growth of tourism and commerce, they added.

"This strategic expansion brings Brazil closer to Africa, making it easier for business and leisure travellers from both regions to experience the rich culture, natural beauties and business opportunities each has to offer," said Marcelo Freixo, president of the Brazilian Tourism Board. Recently, Cape Verde also announced the relaunch of the flight between the African archipelago (the four sovereign African island nations located in the Indian Ocean: Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles) and Fortaleza, Ceará, connecting northern Africa to the northeastern regions of Brazil. “Passengers can look forward to a world-class flight experience onboard the latest, technologically advanced aircrafts, with a range of fare options across Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class to cater to every traveller's needs. These new flights facilitate the connection between Africa and Brazil, making travelling to Brazilian destinations easier than ever. This also provides new opportunities to discover experiences, such as in São Paulo, Salvador and Rio de Janeiro, among others,” the tourism board concluded.