SA breakdancers break their way to Red Bull world finals in Paris

Cape Town - South African breakdancing champions B-girl Keshia Dirk and B-boy Toufeeq Baatjies impressed not only the judges, but they also had the crowd begging for more as they danced their way to the world finals taking place in Paris later this year. The pair participated in the annual breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, at GrandWest on Saturday after cyphers in Johannesburg, East London, Cape Town and Oudtshoorn.

Red Bull BC One is a global one-on-one breaking competition that sees over a thousand breakers from around the world competing in their respective countries for the chance to compete at the world finals. This year’s world finals, taking place in Paris at the iconic Stade Roland-Garros, will celebrate two milestones: 20 years of Red Bull BC One World Finals, and the official inclusion of breaking at the 2024 Olympic Games. Dirk said: “I am very excited about my win. I came into today’s competition having trained a lot. I learnt some new power moves and managed to control my breathing, which helped with my win. I cannot wait for Paris and know that I will have to train even harder.”

Top 16 B-Boys and Top 4 B-Girls from across the country battle it out to be crowned South Africa's 2023 Red Bull BC One Champion. Winners will represent South Africa in the World Final later this year in Paris. Dancer Leroy Karelse. Picture Leon Lestrade/ African News Agency/ANA. On his win, Baatjies said: “I am really honoured and blessed to win this year’s Red Bull BC One. It took me four years to get this win, with last year being the closest when I lost in the final battles. I came in with an injured elbow but told myself that I will block out the pain and take each battle as it comes. I am excited about representing South Africa in Paris and I hope I can make it far and show the world what I can do.” The champion breakdancers will be heading to the World Final taking place in Paris on October 21.