SA construction industry commits to worker safety

An area of concern in the construction sector was the lack of training of workers, “who are just pulled from the streets”. This was according to International Labour Organization (ILO) director, Jens Christensen following the signing of a Decent Work Movement’s Pledge, part of a two-stop leg in the Western Cape which started on Wednesday in Philippi, Cape Town.

The Department of Employment and Labour together with its social partners, the United Nations agency – International Labour Organization (ILO); the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (FEM); and the Department’s entity Compensation Fund (CF) signed the pledge and launched the Decent Work campaign to support labour rights and ethical business practices in the construction sector. Christensen called for accountability in the construction sector, saying “for every worker that dies – the costs are devastating”. He said the sector was a vital part of South Africa's economy because it employs more than 1.3 million workers and was a catalyst for broader development.

Christensen said globally, one in five of workers die in the construction sector and 395 million workers sustained injuries per year in the sector. He said through the Decent Work movement, partners seek to create ecosystems to promote safety, while also promoting investment in education and training. Through the campaign, ILO wants to reduce injuries by 50%. Department of Employment and Labour chief inspector for Occupational Health and Safety, Milly Ruiters said the department “uses a stick as a last resort” in its approach of enforcing compliance with legislation.

Ruiters says the department prefers to conduct advocacy and, thereafter apply stringent measures to ensure compliance with labour laws. Ruiters said the Decent Work movement wants to promote fair competition, fair wages and social security. The partnership focuses on advancing labour rights, eliminating exploitative practices, and enhancing productivity in a sector vital to the country's economic growth.