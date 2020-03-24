SA cruise ship member's child born while being stuck near Oman

Cape Town – South African crew on board a cruise ship docked in San Francisco in the US are waiting anxiously to be told when they can return home. Leanne Marree-Kipling said her stepson was among about 35 South African crew members stuck on the ship. “They were outside the Boston Harbour for a couple of days and it was a slow process of taking passengers off, but Trump said non-Americans were not allowed to leave and they’re still stuck there.” Marree-Kipling said the crew reported they were being treated well on the ship but had not yet been told when they’d be able to leave. “The actual liner doesn’t have answers for them and can only tell them what they know, but they have been very good to them,” she said.

Sithembiso Mzolo from KwaZulu-Natal said he was on a Seabourn cruise liner near Oman and they had been stuck at sea for over two weeks with no word on when they could come home.

“I missed the birth of my baby and I just want to know when I will be able to go home and meet her. I would hate for me to miss any more milestones,” he said.

Mzolo said the last crew heard was that tight travel restrictions were in place.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) at the weekend issued an update of the vessels currently docked at the Cape Town and Durban ports, following restrictions on the movement of ships at various ports around the country.

The regulations allow for the prohibition of embarkation and disembarkation of some crew and passengers, improved hygiene, the implementations of a tracking and monitoring system and the prohibition of gatherings of more than 100 people.

Samsa said it would still announce dates that ships like the Norwegian Spirit docked in Cape Town, the Silver Cloud also in Cape Town and the Arcadia docked in Durban, will be allowed to disembark passengers.

“In order to ensure seamless processing of vessels at our seaports, the Department of Transport through Samsa has established Joint Operations Committees at port level, which will feed into a National Joint Operations Committee,” Samsa said.

Cape Times