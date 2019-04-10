File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

A South African delegation will jet off to the US later this month in the hope of retaining funding for HIV/Aids treatment programmes in the country. This comes after an announcement from Washington that funding for HIV-Aids treatment in South Africa will be cut from $600million (R8.4billion) to $400m, according to the Health Department’s deputy director, Yogan Pillay.

He said that the US, under the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, decided to take a different view on how to allocate funding worldwide and wanted to move to a performance-based funding formula.

“They will set targets with governments, and the amount of money they give will depend on the proportion of the target reached,” said Pillay.

He said funds from the US would help South Africa achieve its 2020 target of increasing the number of people on antiretroviral treatment.

“Without American money, we would take longer to reach the target. We initiate around 30000 people per month on antiretroviral treatment,” said Pillay.

“We have no issue initiating treatment; the challenge is keeping them on it. They will stay for the first six months and they start dropping out.

“We want to have people stay on treatment and that will help us get to the target.

“What the American team said is that we need to strengthen retention, and for that we need to reprioritise existing funding to put more emphasis on why it’s important to stay on treatment.”

Pillay said as a result of patients dropping out of treatment, the department had launched a “welcome back” campaign, aimed at encouraging patients to continue their treatment.

“It speaks to the community to return to care and also speaking to health workers to speak about welcoming patients back.

“When we go to Washington to convince them not to decrease funding, we are going with a plan that we have implemented.”

Pillay said there could be one of three outcomes from their meeting, but they were hopeful for the best one.

“One scenario is that they will not be convinced and next year’s funding will be around $400m. The other scenario is they are convinced enough. The other is they will give $400m and put benchmarks between now and October, and say that they will increase funds as we improve - that is related to performance methodology.”

“It is not a bad thing that they are incentivising for performance. We are hoping for treatment worth $600m, but I will be happy with pay for performance because I am convinced we can do it,” said Pillay.

He and his team will leave for the US on April 23.

CAPE TIMES