SA family fears missing student may be quarantined in China over coronavirus









Alfa Mpetsheni Picture: Supplied Cape Town – A Gauteng family said they were worried sick about their son who was studying in China, as they have not heard from him for nearly a month. Alfa Mpetsheni’s father, Thulani, said they did not believe the Chinese Embassy in South Africa’s claim that he boarded a flight to Bangkok, Thailand. His mother Nokuthula last spoke to him on WeChat on January 18, while his friends last saw him on January 15 in Hangzhou, Thulani said. “They planned a trip to Bangkok once the school closed for holidays, and his friends tried to contact him, but to no avail. “As a family we have also been trying to contact him.

“We also asked his landlord to open his flat, and they found all his possessions there,” Thulani said.

According to the embassy, Alfa boarded a flight.

“According to the latest records of China’s entry-exit administration, the student flew from Shanghai to Bangkok, Thailand, on January 26,” the embassy said on Monday.

Thulani said they were also disappointed by the “lack of action” from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation(Dirco).

“Alfa is a final-year BCom student in international trade at the Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou.

“He should have graduated last year in June, but had to repeat some subjects this year.

“We don’t know how the embassy’s investigation was conducted or how they missed that and concluded that he is no longer a student,” Thulani said. Several attempts to get comment from Dirco this week were unsuccessful.

“Evidence that he boarded a flight was not provided to us. Something is just not right,” he said.

Alfa’s disappearance has gone viral across social media both in China and in South Africa.

The family said they feared he might be quarantined due to the coronavirus.

The embassy said: “China has dedicated resources, and is making the utmost effort to give priority to protecting foreign nationals in China from the novel coronavirus.

“The Chinese Embassy in South Africa is in contact with the education authorities in Wuhan and Hubei province daily to closely follow the situation of South African students.

“So far, no South African student in China has been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus.”

Cape Times