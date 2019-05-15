File picture: Kiyoshi Ota, EPA

Cape Town – South African students wishing to experience the Japanese culture and way of life while studying at a university there, have until the end of this month to apply for a scholarship. The opportunity for South African students to complete their Master’s or PhD degree at a Japanese university is being offered by the Japanese Embassy in South Africa.

This is according to Japanese Embassy spokesperson Taro Sawada, who said applications for the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (Mext) Scholarship Programme 2020 had been opened.

Interested parties should submit their applications no later than May31.

Pointing out that the programme covers a wide field of disciplines that include science, technology, law, literature and architecture, Sawada said: “Mext not only offers students (undergraduates and postgraduates) the opportunity to study in Japan, it also helps to form academic links between universities in Japan and South Africa.

“The experience of studying in Japan gives students a unique perspective, which enables them to be more creative in their fields after returning to South Africa.

“Participants who have completed their studies in Japan through Mext are currently playing key roles in a variety of sectors in South Africa.

“Some examples include diplomats, a researcher studying Japanese pop culture and a film director.

“The 2020 Mext applications are now available so we would like to see as many South African youths apply for it,” said Sawada.

He said the Mext scholarship programme had since 1994 been available to South Africans wishing to study in Japan, and that 90 South Africans had to date been afforded the opportunity to attain undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications in that country.

Cape Times