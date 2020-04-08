SA lockdown: School feeding fund, parcels to help the hungry

Cape Town -The school feeding scheme is back to help fill the empty bellies of needy pupils under lockdown.

A total of R18 million in emergency funding has been granted to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to feed 485 000 existing school feeding scheme beneficiaries with one takeaway meal a day at around 1 000 schools. “Districts will communicate with schools as plans per school are being finalised,” Education MEC Debbie Schafer said.

“This includes the days of distribution at the various schools. In most cases it is expected that schools will feed on Wednesday and Friday in the week starting April 6, and on the Tuesday and Friday in the week starting April 13. However, some schools might wish to feed daily on week days from Wednesday April 8. This decision will be taken by individual schools and communicated to their school communities,” she said.

The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) is also continuing in trying to better the lives of families by continuing to deliver food parcels.

Spokesperson Charles Grey said: “We have to date distributed over 9000 parcels to households affected by poverty and we will be packing and distributing another 4000 this week.”