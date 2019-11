SA magistracy increasing gender parity









Newly-appointed magistrates to the country's courts will further strengthen gender parity, as more than half of them are women. File picture. Cape Town - Newly-appointed magistrates to the country's courts will further strengthen gender parity, as more than half of them are women. Of 207 candidates recommended to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to take office in February next year, 105 are women. The appointments mean that now 47.8% of South Africa's magistracy are women. “In June, in other words before the appointment of these new magistrates, there were 758 female magistrates nationally. “This equates to an increase of 166.9% in the number of female magistrates from December 1998 to June 2019,” the Justice Department said.

“More than half of our country's population is female and therefore it is important that our bench reflects this.”

In March and April 608 short-listed candidates for 249 magistrate posts were interviewed.

The Magistrate’s Commission then submitted its recommendations regarding suitable candidates to Lamola in September.

The ministry said in some cases the commission recommended that the posts be re-advertised, while some of the vacancies will be filled by transfers of magistrates.

In the end, 210 people were recommended, and Lamola appointed 207, with effect from February 1.

“A fully transformed judiciary is a constitutional imperative. The new appointments will go a long way in further transforming our magistracy to reflect the demographics of our country.

“We have made significant progress in terms of gender transformation over the last two decades,” the department said.

Cape Times