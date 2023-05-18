SA Mathematics Foundation selects ‘bright minds’ for international contests

Cape Town – The South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF) has selected some of the brightest young maths learners to represent the country at two prestigious competitions. The national teams for the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) and Pan African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO) include learners from across the country, with the majority from Western Cape schools.

The foundation selects the teams from the best participants in the previous national mathematics competition, that attracts thousands of students nationwide. Full-time mathematics researcher and the SAMF's executive director, Professor Kerstin Jordaan, said the selection was a testament to the learners’ exceptional mathematical abilities and unwavering commitment to excellence in the field. “The foundation invites those who score highest in the final round of the Olympiad to attend a training camp, where they receive intensive coaching and preparation for international participation.” Jordaan explained that many learners in the national maths team began their journey in primary school, participating in the SA Mathematics Challenge, an annual competition promoting mathematics education and identifying young talent.

The 2023 PAMO is taking place in Rwanda and is expected to end on May 22. The IMO takes place in Japan from July 2 to 13, 2023. “Only the cream of the crop can be considered to represent South Africa at these highly competitive international events.

“Last year only 2.7% of learners who wrote the National Senior Certificate achieved a distinction in Mathematics. “Despite these systematic problems, we are collaborating with the government and our funders to be more strategic in identifying and developing mathematically talented youngsters,” said Jordaan. The team’s participation in the international Olympiads is sponsored by Old Mutual South Africa and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).