Cape Town – A Table View man who was "taught not to hurt women" will be receiving a special award at the Gauteng Department of Social Development's SA Men of the Year ceremony for coming to the rescue of a woman who was being raped.
Next month's awards recognise positive male role models and was started as a national campaign against gender-based violence in 2015. The campaign has previously honoured luminaries such as advocate George Bizos and Bruce Fordyce.
However, due to a restricted budget the department is primarily focusing on Gauteng but thought Radius Masukume, 49, was deserving of being honoured.
While the department is able to pay for his accommodation, it is hoping that someone could sponsor Masukume's flights for the November 27 ceremony.
The Facebook group Keep the Energy, which focuses on gender-based violence, has also helped raise nearly R50 000 – with a goal of R100 000 – for the self-employed Masukume, who had teeth knocked out and was left with knife wounds on his face.