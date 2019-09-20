Photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The SA Navy yesterday began its celebration of 25 years of democracy by reflecting on the achievements and challenges that the force has faced. SA Navy chief Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane said despite its detractors, the SA Navy had made significant strides in setting an example.

“In many ways, our small navy has served as a microcosm of the ultimate dream of a Rainbow Nation, one based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights.

“We were able to make significant strides in transforming what was once a male-dominated, exclusive organisation into one more inclusive and representative of our society,” said Hlongwane.

Senior Navy and Air Force officers were invited to a fleet review yesterday, an ancient naval practice where ships are gathered for observation by a person in authority.

This year Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula raised concerns over the ability of the SANDF to carry out its constitutional mandate.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the SANDF was becoming progressively more unsustainable in terms of declining defence allocations.

Hlongwane said yesterday that the navy faced the dilemma of being funding-driven rather than mandate-driven.

“The significant reduction in our defence allocation has had, and continues to have, a detrimental effect on our ability to execute our ordered defence commitments.

“This, in turn, has had dire consequences for the number of hours we are able to spend at sea to meet our commitments and, as a result, we are constantly grappling with the conundrum of being funding-driven rather than mandate-driven,” he said.

Hlongwane said the SA Navy achieved a lot during the past 25 years and history would show it was one of its most productive eras.

A remembrance service for all SA Navy personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty will be held today.

Cape Times