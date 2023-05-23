SA Navy in recruitment drive to find candidate divers

Cape Town - Local youth with a talent for diving are encouraged to try out for the South African Navy. The South African Navy are currently going across the country in search of potential divers, bringing the recruitment drive to the SA Navy Diving School in Simon’s Town on May 29 and 30.

“Divers are integral to any missions and operations of the SA Navy, and their invaluable functions include underwater and coastal reconnaissance, search and rescue, clearance diving, demolitions and salvage operations,” the SANDF said. The SANDF explained that this was not a regular recruitment drive but a specific targeted search that sought to recruit diver candidates for the SA Navy. “Potential candidates are required to bring swimming costumes and physical training attire (Vest/T-shirt, shorts and running shoes) as they will be put through a selection process that will include physical training and water activities. For water activities, they will be required to conduct a 300m freestyle swim, 50m snorkel swim, 50m swim with a diving mask full of water, 25m underwater swim and 50m weight-belt swim. For physical activities, they will be required to conduct a 2.4km run in under 13 minutes, 40 push-ups, 50 sit-ups and seven pull-ups.”