SA ready to step into technology development arena

Digital inclusion, expansion and development of transformative technologies as well as internet governance and security are expected to top the agenda at the Ministers of Communications meeting. The event is a precursor to the BRICS Summit from August 22 to 24.

Before the BRICS Ministers of Communications meeting, South Africa has spelt out its ambition of wanting to be a serious player in the technology development space and not just “ a mere consumer of technologies developed elsewhere”.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele said: “On digital inclusion, South Africa’s view is that the country is not an island, and the country’s membership of BRICS must serve to consolidate its relations with the rest of the continent. Therefore the department wants to promote the rapid deployment and rollout of infrastructure, including promoting a connected Africa.

“On expansion and development of transformative technologies, South Africa will push for all member states to benefit from the research and development of these technologies. The country wants to be a player in the development of these technologies, and not to be a mere consumer of technologies developed elsewhere. On internet governance and cyber security, the country’s goal is to achieve co-operation among all BRICS countries for an open and secure internet.”

He said previous meetings asserted the significant role of digital technologies in areas of large-scale e-governance platforms, artificial intelligence, big data and harnessing data for development. They had also previously resolved to establish modalities and approaches to promote equitable and inclusive access to digital resources for all people, irrespective of where they live.