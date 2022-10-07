SA sailing robbed of rising star

Cape Town - The country’s sailing community has been left reeling following the killing of one of South Africa’s most promising sailors, Khanya Mafuta. Mafuta, 18, was stabbed in the chest in Marikana informal settlement in KwaNonqaba near Mossel Bay on Sunday and died in hospital.

A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and was remanded in custody during his appearance in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, said police spokesperson Christopher Spies. “It is alleged that the suspect was involved in an attack where the victim sustained a stab wound to the chest. “The victim died in hospital later the same day.

“The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Khanya Mafuta. “The matter was remanded to 10 October 2022 for a formal bail application,” he said. South African Sailing described Mafuta as a much-loved member of non-profit organisation, the Skipper Foundation, in Mossel Bay, where he learned to sail about five years ago. Khanya Mafuta His commitment and dedication to the sport saw him quickly climbing up the ranks.

In July he represented the country for the first time, travelling to the Youth Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands. Mafuta learned to sail when a friend dragged him to free sailing classes that the Skipper Foundation offers. His sailing coach of five years, Elfie Holden, said Mafuta was devoted and kind.

“I last saw him on Saturday afternoon after dropping him off at home. A youth soccer team he was coaching won their league and he was very joyful and excited about that. He was very kind and devoted, and just a lovely young man,” said Holden. South African Sailing president Michael Robinson said they were devastated by Mafuta’s death. “He was a truly wonderful young man who worked hard and was forging a promising sailing career that could have really changed his life,” said Robinson.

The head of International Development at World Sailing, Koray Ezer, said Mafuta was an excellent example of how the sport could inspire and change a person’s entire outlook “World Sailing works with sailing clubs around the world to create opportunities through sailing. His loss will inspire us to work harder,” Ezer said. Condolences have been pouring in for Mafuta on social media with one of his friends saying: “It's hard to say goodbye to a friend, and a brother. The kindest person on this planet. “You were that special friend that always motivated me to push in hard times, but now that you’re in heaven it hard to push through. We will all miss you for the person you are, Khanya.”