SA sorely needs a growth plan, says expert

Cape Town – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Supplementary Budget painted a bleak but honest picture about the state South Africa is in, experts said. Mboweni on Wednesday delivered an amended budget following the outbreak of the coronavirus saying that debt is the country’s weakness, and that for every rand paid in tax, 21c goes to paying the interest on our past debts. Professor of economics and deputy dean responsible for academic planning and assessment at UWC’s faculty of economics and management sciences Matthew Ocran said while importantly the Supplementary Budget focused on stabilising the economy, what was sorely needed was a growth plan. “The Treasury’s argument that the Supplementary Budget is ‘a bridge’ to the October 2020 mid-term Budget statement is concerning. Again, the suggestion that government is going to prepare a set of far-reaching reforms is, frankly, disappointing. “This is another demonstration of a poor appetite to tackle head-on the challenges that plague the economy.”

Ocran added that whenever the issue of the public wage bill was raised, “we don’t focus on the extremely high executive pay in state and parastatal organisations”.

“There has to be a rationalisation and the development of a single-spine pay policy for all employees in the public and parastatal institutions. Frankly, what is the justification for anyone in the public service to be paid higher than the state president?” he said.

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Geoff Jacobs said the Supplementary Budget was light on detail for most people's tastes, but honest about the state of the country.

“The details that were mentioned revealed the depth of the financial pit we are in. Government intends to borrow R118 billion, and more if inflation gets a hold - as it might,” Jacobs said.

Cape Times