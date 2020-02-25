This is according to his father, Thulani, who said he got the shock of his life when Mpetsheni called last week telling him the Shanghai Public Security Bureau had released him. It is still unclear what charges he faced.
The Mpetsheni family was informed by the Department of International Relations and Co-operation of Alfa's whereabouts after he had gone missing for nearly a month.
Mpetsheni, 25, has been studying at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou. His mother, Nokuthula, last spoke to him on WeChat on January 18, while his friends last saw him on January 15.
Following their concerns about his whereabouts, his family reached out to authorities and was informed by the Chinese Embassy in South Africa that he had boarded a flight to Bangkok, Thailand.