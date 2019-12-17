SA Tourism board can 'return to normality' after CEO is cleared of allegations









Sisa Ntshona File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Suspended SA Tourism chief executive officer Sisa Ntshona is expected to return to work after an investigation cleared him of allegations made by an anonymous whistle-blower. Ntshona will return to his post after the festive season, more than nine months after the Tourism Board placed him on precautionary suspension. The board resolved to investigate allegations against Ntshona following an anonymous tip-off. However, the board, Department of Tourism and stakeholders have refused to disclose the nature of the allegations. While it was announced last week that an independent investigation and disciplinary inquiry had been completed, the board said on Friday that the disciplinary committee had cleared Ntshona of any wrongdoing.

“Following a thorough process which saw a forensic investigation and a disciplinary hearing take place, Ntshona has been cleared of all charges.

“The board is pleased that the process has finally been concluded and that the organisation can return to normality,” the tourism authority said.

The board said Ntshona returns to his position immediately and will resume his office duties after the festive season holiday.

Chief operating officer Sthembiso Dlamini, who acted as SA Tourism chief executive during Nthshona’s absence, was thanked by the board for the “sterling work”.

In September, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced a forensic investigation had been completed by Bowmans.

Also, that a report was handed over to SA Tourism and shared with her, with recommendations that led to an internal process that began in September 2019.

Approached for comment, the Tourism Department referred the Cape Times to SA Tourism spokesperson Altaaf Kazi, who would not comment further.

Ntshona could not be reached for comment by deadline.

Cape Times