Ntshona will return to his post after the festive season, more than nine months after the Tourism Board placed him on precautionary suspension.
The board resolved to investigate allegations against Ntshona following an anonymous tip-off.
However, the board, Department of Tourism and stakeholders have refused to disclose the nature of the allegations.
While it was announced last week that an independent investigation and disciplinary inquiry had been completed, the board said on Friday that the disciplinary committee had cleared Ntshona of any wrongdoing.