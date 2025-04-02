SA unites behind #JusticeForCwecwe

HEAD of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations (FCS) unit Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele has set her sights on ensuring that due diligence was conducted and that the chain of evidence was properly preserved in the case involving the rape of a 7-year-old Bergview College pupil in Matatiele, Eastern Cape. Lekhele, who has been tasked with overseeing the investigation was on Tuesday meeting with the investigating team, as thousands of South Africans, marching under the banner #JusticeForCweCwe, took to the streets demanding justice for the little girl.

She was allegedly raped at Bergview College while waiting for her transport in October last year. The matter has been thrust into the spotlight over the school's principal allegedly being uncooperative and further refusing to provide police with a DNA sample. This has led to the Education MEC in that province issuing the independent school with a notice to close - a decision the institution said it would challenge in court.

The school has confirmed that a non-teaching staff member had been suspended over the incident. There continues to be confusion on whether the principal was being considered a suspect in the matter. His representatives from Afriforum have maintained that he is not and have accused the police of mishandling the case. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Lekhele was also expected to meet with persons of interests and key stakeholders such as the NPA to ensure justice and the finalisation of the matter. “The SAPS assures the nation that justice will prevail and those that are found to be guilty of any offence will be brought to book. A comprehensive report will follow on conclusion of the work of the team led by Component Head for FCS. The SAPS also calls for responsible social media reporting on this sensitive matter.”

The NPA in the Eastern Cape said they had not yet been approached about a suspect to be charged. “The prosecutor will only meet with them in relation to that particular case once they bring such a person to court,” NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali said. Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga said she convened a high-level, multi-stakeholder meeting in the Eastern Cape, alongside Deputy Minister Steve Letsike and Director-General Adv. Mikateko Maluleke on Monday.

“The purpose of the meeting was to brief the Ministry on the efforts made by SAPS, NPA, DBE, and DSD in response to the case. It also sought to assess coordination gaps and outline a path forward,” Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, spokesperson for the minister, said. She said the meeting allowed for direct updates on the current status of the investigation, support measures for the survivor and her family and accountability actions within the education sector. “All departments present including SAPS, NPA, DSD, DBE, and Community Safety reaffirmed their commitment to, handling the case with urgency and care, ensuring a lawful and sensitive investigation and protecting the dignity and rights of the survivor throughout the process. Minister Chikunga has personally engaged Minister Tolashe (Social Development), Minister Mchunu (Police), and Minister Khubayi (Justice) and has called for this matter to be escalated to the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster for prioritised and coordinated action.”