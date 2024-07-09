SA Weather Service issues Level 8 warning for disruptive rain in greater Cape Town

Western Cape authorities met on Tuesday to discuss the controlled release of water from the Wemmershoek Dam into the Berg River as a proactive and precautionary measure to absorb some of the expected inflow from Thursday’s predicted rain, reducing the risk of flooding downstream. Local Government MEC Anton Bredell noted caution from the South African Weather Service, who issued a Level 8 warning for disruptive rain on Thursday over Cape Town, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch.

Rainfall accumulations of 40 to 60 mm are expected, reaching 80 to 100 mm in mountainous areas. “We take note of this warning, which is rated as a low probability, but with potentially severe consequences should it materialise. We are concerned about the possibility of flooding, mudslides and rockfalls, and as such urge people to remain safe avoid unnecessary travel and keep informed through reputable news outlets,” Bredell said. According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, dam levels across the province are rising, and at 05:00 Tuesday morning, the unverified levels were reported: Theewaterskloof Dam at 71%, Berg River Dam at 97%, Clan William Dam at 94% and Wemmershoek Dam at 83%

Bredell said the Department of Local Government, the Department of Water and Sanitation and the City of Cape Town met on Tuesday to discuss the controlled release of 50m³/second water from the Wemmershoek Dam into the Berg River as a proactive and precautionary measure, starting Tuesday afternoon until Friday morning. "This controlled release will create a buffer to absorb some of the expected inflow from Thursday's rain, reducing the risk of flooding downstream."