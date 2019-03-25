The City of Cape Town has an additional 4.67 million litres a day of water available to residents or 1.7 billion litres of water a year. File photo: AP

Cape Town – South African Breweries (SAB), in collaboration with local municipalities in Cape Town and Tshwane, will help provide a total 4.4 billion litres of additional water a year for use by residents in the two cities. The additional flow of water is credited to leak reduction and advanced water pressure management in municipality reticulation networks.

The City of Cape Town has an additional 4.67 million litres a day of water available to residents or 1.7 billion litres of water a year.

This had previously been lost through water leakages in the municipal system. Cape Town suffered extreme water shortages last year with threats of a looming Day Zero when taps were expected to run dry, and water collection points would have to be made available for residents’ basic water requirements.

The additional 1.7 billion litres of water is able to provide 58 000 households with a basic 100 litres a day based on World Health Organisation recommendations for basic needs.

Last year, SAB partnered with the City of Pretoria to refurbish two existing water pump stations, Groenkloof and Kentron in Centurion.

This allowed the City to reduce its reliance on Rand Water for purchasing water and has contributed an additional 7.5 million litres of water for use by residents each day or a total of 2.7 billion litres of water a year.

This amounts to a saving of more than R60 000 for the City a day or R23 million a year.

SAB said that it was working on expanding its collaboration on water savings with other water- stressed municipalities across South Africa, with an additional two-city partnerships due to be launched this year.

In the Outeniqua water catchment area in George in the Western Cape, SAB said it had also led an alien vegetation-clearing initiative since 2016, which had increased the water flow in excess of 1 billion litres a year.

The project had created more than 120 jobs for local communities helping to clear alien plant species, which sap water.

SAB and AB InBev Africa sustainability and capabilities procurement director Bishen Morgan said: “SAB recognises the importance of working in partnership with the relevant stakeholders to bring about sus-­ tainable solutions to key water challenges that we collectively face in South Africa.

“Understanding the source and vulnerability of our water supplies has placed us in a position where we can take proactive measures to put programmes in place to protect this key resource with partners such as the WWF and others.”

Cape Times