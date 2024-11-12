SABC bill saga places GNU on thin ice

The withdrawal of the SABC Bill from Parliament has further exposed cracks between Government of National Unity (GNU) partners the DA and ANC following the decision by Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi. The bill, introduced in Parliament by former minister Mondli Gungubele in October 2023, sought to repeal the Broadcasting Act, to regulate the continued existence of the SABC and provide for its governance matters, among other things.

Malatsi said he has informed National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza of his decision to withdraw the bill following extensive stakeholder consultation and thorough review of public submissions. “It is clear that the SABC bill, as it stands, does not serve the long-term interest of the SABC or the South African public,” he said. Malatsi also said the bill did not address the sustainable funding model of the public broadcaster.

“Despite the broadcaster’s ongoing financial challenges and operational losses, the SABC bill suggests a delayed funding model, giving the minister three years to develop a sustainable framework. “This approach does not meet the urgency required to stabilise the broadcaster and risks perpetuating an outdated licensing structure that will not provide the SABC with the necessary resources to fulfil its mandate.” He also maintained that the proposed legislation granted the minister additional powers, including influence over the board appointments.

“I believe that trying to amend the bill is not the right path forward. Instead, the urgent development and implementation of a sustainable financial model for the SABC will be prioritised.” Portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies chairperson Khusela Sangoni-Diko said the committee has not yet been formally notified of the withdrawal of the bill. “This decision by the minister would be highly ill-advised and it is no exaggeration to say it would sound the death knell for the SABC.

“The challenges facing the SABC require a considered and urgent response, not trigger-happy action, which serves no purpose but to frustrate and disrupt processes already under way,” she said. Sangoni-Diko charged that the withdrawal of the bill meant delaying the implementation of crucial reforms necessary to save yet another crucial and strategic public institution. She said the issues raised by civil society, including the DA, relating to a lack of clarity on the funding model of the SABC, could have been remedied through an amendment by the committee.

Malatsi’s deputy, Gungubele, also took to social media to express his views on the matter, saying canning the bill could be viewed as an attempt to delay the SABC capacity to be financially sound, transformative and developmental. “The SABC financial stress has been there for too long. Prolonging it any further cannot be justified when most controversial matters are mostly agreed, amendment approach makes a huge sense,” he said on X. But, the DA came to Malatsi’s defence.

“In the myriad challenges the public broadcaster faces, the bill was significantly counterproductive. “It sought to provide further powers to the executive over the SABC’s operations and finances, jeopardising its independence and going against constitutional precedent,” said DA MP Tsholofelo Bodalni. She said her party looked forward to hearing from Malatsi on what comes next for the SABC’s financial model.

“It is a matter of urgent priority,” she added. The EFF has condemned Malatsi’s actions while civil society groups said the scrapping of the bill was a win and offered the department an opportunity to finalise the White Paper prior to introducing the bill in Parliament. The EFF said it was quite disturbing but not surprising that Malatsi withdrew the bill without formally notifying the committee as he was meant to appear before it next week. “Malatsi is basically showing the portfolio committee the middle finger through this disregard for parliamentary processes,” spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said.

Mathys said the minister’s decision has nothing to do with exercising his executive powers, but pleasing white monopoly capital. “His ill-advised decision is an attempt to frustrate processes that are currently under way and public hearings that have already taken place to get SABC on the right path as the public broadcaster whose mandate is to make its services available throughout the republic,” she added. Former SABC board member Michael Markovitz said it would have been preferable for the minister to discuss the bill’s withdrawal with his deputy and the committee chair before making his decision, even though he is not legally required to do so.