Dennis George Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Former Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) general secretary Dennis George has responded to allegations about his dismissal, saying he was shocked at the “deliberate misrepresentation” of his position in the facilitation of AYO Technology shares to workers. Fedusa dismissed George last week, months before his term was to be completed on January 31, 2020, after a decision to investigate allegations that Fedusa owned shares in AYO.

Fedusa president Masale Godfrey Selematsela said: “External investigators had been appointed, whereafter George had been placed on suspension and a disciplinary process was initiated. Fedusa’s national executive council at its meeting of May 16 considered the recommendations made by an independent chairperson and unanimously resolved to dismiss George based on findings of serious misconduct.”

George said Fedusa was considering how best to generate additional revenue streams, and because they did not have an investment company through which they transacted, he said his company, Difeme Investments, would be used as a nominee to warehouse AYO shares “until Fedusa and/or its affiliates set up companies to take up the AYO shares”.

“In numerous meetings and correspondence since the allocation of 11million shares to Difeme Investments, I had engaged with Fedusa affiliates, such as the Public Servants’ Association and the National Union of Leather Workers, to arrange for the allocation of these shares to these affiliates,” said George.

“My motivation was simply that these shares would assist Fedusa affiliates in building worker participation in the economy, that the affiliates would be financially strengthened and that workers would have representation on the board of AYO, the largest black ICT company in the country.”

He said he rejected the insinuation that he intended to personally benefit from the shares.

“These shares only become tradable after the five-year lock-in period is completed.

“I’m proud to be a non-executive director of AYO, representing the interests of more than 2.5 million workers in South Africa today. My appointment to the AYO board was done with the full support and nomination of Fedusa.

“AYO believes in black economic empowerment and an inclusive economy, and supports BEE initiatives which include the participation of workers in this economy.”

George said Fedusa’s decision to establish investment companies and take up these shares was entirely up to them, as his role was to facilitate and ensure that they were given this opportunity.

He added that if Fedusa would not wish to take the shares as a result of “negative media”, he would consult AYO to make the shares directly available to workers.

“I’ve spent my entire life as a man of integrity, as someone who has fought for workers’ and employees’ rights. I have fought against corruption and I continue to do so,” he said.