Sadtu hopeful submission considered in Bela bill before adoption

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said it hoped its submissions were taken into consideration before the finalisation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) bill. This is after the clause-by-clause deliberation by the National Assembly committee on basic education was finalised last week.

Sadtu national spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said the union made oral submissions in 2022. “We hope that our submissions will be considered. “We shall await the first draft of the bill with amendments to see if our submissions have been considered,” she said.

Vanessa Le Roux, founder of Parents for Equal Education South Africa (PEESA), said she hoped the bill was finalised with the parents and children in mind. “At this point we can just hope that all the submissions are for the children and the African parents,” she said. Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said they were attempting to improve the educational environment for learners.

“The last few days of deliberations on the bill clearly show that the committee took all inputs made by members of the public and stakeholders into consideration. “We had constructive and fruitful engagements. Even on matters where members disagreed, we did so respectfully. “In some instances members agreed that certain provisions did not belong in the bill, in other instances we vigorously debated some clauses while in some instances the department of basic education requested clauses be removed before we commenced deliberations on it. This speaks of a Parliament that listens to the people,” she said.

DA basic education spokesperson Baxolile Nodada said: “One of the clauses that was particularly contentious with the public was on home-schooling. While Parliamentary Legal Services (PLS) has committed to redraft the clause, the Department of Basic Education’s adamant refusal to further engage with and consult the home-schooling sector is a great concern. The DA still maintains that the Bela bill is undesirable, and we objected to the motion of desirability based on the strong centralisation of power.”