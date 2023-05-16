Sadtu ‘worried’ about teachers registered at Unisa after maladministration report

Cape Town – The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said it noted with concern the findings and recommendations made against Unisa, and the impact of alleged maladministration on thousands of students. Unisa received the Independent Assessor’s Report into the Affairs of Unisa on Friday, May 12, which was appointed by Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande to look into maladministration and poor governance at Unisa.

The report also covers tender and supply chain issues, as well as the nature of vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula’s official residence. Unisa said as per a directive of Nzimande, Unisa has been given 14 days to respond. “In the next few days, the university will be studying the report with the aim of responding within the stipulated timeframe.

“Unisa wishes to appeal to the media and the public to be patient with the process currently under way. “For the same reason, Unisa will not be responding to media enquiries yet,” the institution said. Sadtu, which represents thousands of teachers across the country, said: “Sadtu is concerned about the plight of the thousands of aspirant educators registered at Unisa as well as many serving educators who study at the institution to improve their qualifications. The biggest concern of Sadtu is the effect the state of the university will have as many more persons need the university to improve their qualifications and thus contribute to improving our educational outcomes. Unisa remains the most affordable and accessible university for those keen to join the education sector.”