Safa vows to beef up security after two coaches killed in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Increased security measures will be put in place during football games after two coaches were shot and killed in Khayelitsha. Former Chippa United and Royal AM head coach Mike Lukhubene and another coach yet to be identified were shot dead at about 5.50pm at the Site C Sports Complex.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Lingelethu West police registered two counts of murder following a shooting incident at a soccer stadium. He said two men, aged 37 and 46, were shot dead. “According to reports the victims were approached by unknown gunmen who shot them. They sustained gunshot wounds to their heads and were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics,” said Twigg. He said the motive for the attack had yet to be determined and the suspects who had fled were yet to be arrested.

Safa Cape Town president Bennett Bailey said the sporting fraternity were in shock after two officials were attacked after the Coca-Cola Cup tournament. The game was between Hot Spurs from Nyanga and Tottenham Hotspur FC from Manenberg. “It is important to note that when the incident happened the game was over. Most of the officials had already left the facility. Our heartfelt condolences to the two families. Not only is the incident regrettable, but unfortunate it happened at the sports field. We have gone this far as Safa Cape Town to take the Coke Cup games to outlying areas with the objective of wanting to make sure football is being played at the highest level at all facilities.

“Then this happened. We are going to double up our security, especially when it comes to Coke Cup games. “We are doubling up safety and security so that executives are encouraged to be present because some were there during this incident,” said Bailey. He said they were planning to meet with the police and other law enforcement authorities.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said: “We cannot have this type of crime occurring on sports fields, let alone anywhere in any of our communities. We urge people to please report these perpetrators to the police so that they can be swiftly arrested.” Anyone with any information about the shooting can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.