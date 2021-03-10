Safety measures to prevent more tragedy at lookout point near Herold’s Bay

Cape Town – To prevent a further tragedy at the infamous lookout near Herold’s Bay, over 50 permanent, 1.8m poles have been erected along the curve at Voëlklip Road. Large rocks have also been installed at the informal parking area where deaths have been reported. The move comes after after the bodies of two elderly women were retrieved after their white Mazda went down the cliff last month. In January, a 34-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter were also killed when their car went over the cliff. The toddler's body was found at sea two weeks later. To address the number of deaths at the site, which runs through privately-owned land, the George Municipality facilitated a Task Team which consisted of the Department of Environmental Affairs, the provincial Transport and Public Works department, the Herold’s Bay Ratepayers’ Association, and the property owner.

Remedial work was previously proposed by the Task Team and approved by the provincial authority, but because the road is on private land, the municipality was not allowed to allocate funds to it and the project was unable to move forward.

Insurance company dotsure.co.za has now provided the financial assistance needed to erect safety barriers.

On March 3, over 50 permanent, 1.8m poles were erected along the curve at Voëlklip Road, and the Task Team had large rocks installed at the informal parking area where other tragedies had taken place.

George acting municipal manager Michelle Gratz said although the Voëlklip Road does not fall under the authority of the George Municipality, ongoing safety concerns had resulted in the municipality facilitating the Task Team to investigate and implement remedial action.

“We are very grateful to dotsure.co.za for their generous donation, which allowed the identified remedial work to take place. The municipality was not able to spend any of its own funds as this was, firstly, not a municipal road, and secondly, the property is privately owned,” Gratz said.

Dotsure.co.za chief operating officer David Roache said many employees and partners were part of the surrounding close-knit community and had been affected by the incidents at Voëlklip Road.