Hout Bay patrolmen remove the body of Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov, who was stabbed near Chapman’s Peak Drive. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The safety of hikers and cyclists is back in the spotlight following a spate of violent incidents. Calls have now also been made by safety groups for an integrated approach to curb murders and muggings.

Yesterday, a cyclist reported being robbed of his bicycle near Cape Point. The suspects were in a vehicle that reportedly sped towards Red Hill.

The incident followed the murder of Ukrainain businessman Ivan Ivanov, 44, near Chapman's Peak on Saturday morning.

Ivanov was 10m from the East Fort trail when three knife-wielding men stabbed him to death and got away with his backpack and cellphone.

A 25-year-old man was arrested shortly after the local neighbourhood watch apprehended him.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the suspect was expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court today on murder and robbery charges.

Table Mountain Watch spokesperson Andre van Schalkwyk said its #safehike and #safezone initiatives needed to be expanded.

“This is one too many. We are frustrated by what is happening. He was here on business only to be murdered.

"Unfortunately, the family first heard the news on social media,” Van Schalkwyk said.

About 135 Take Back Our Mountains hikers walked up the Silvermine hiking trail yesterday to raise awareness over criminal activities.

The group's founder, Taahir Osman, said: “We need the City, SANParks and other authorities to work together.

"This movement was started because of violent incidents which saw people killed and injured.”

Last week the Pedal Power Association said it planned to donate #bike4All patrol bicycles towards a safety initiative to curb attacks.

The recreational cycling body, which has many members using the West Coast cycle route in and out of the City, said it had received a number of reports from cyclists who were robbed, with the path from Woodstock to Paarden Eiland being the worst affected.

Among the action plans discussed between police, the association and other role-players was that hot-spot routes will be patrolled.

There will also be 24-hour CCTV monitoring in the areas.

Cape Times