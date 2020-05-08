Safety worries after Cape Herb and Spice factory worker tests positive

Cape Town – Cape Herb and Spice employees have raised concerns over health and safety conditions at its factory in Westlake, after a colleague tested positive for Covid-19 last week. A staff member, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said it had been “business as usual” since Monday, despite the possibility that the colleague might have come into contact with others. “Everything’s as normal. We’ve had no communication from higher authorities, just from a manager who was rude to the workers. “People are upset about the fact that the company knew last Thursday that someone had tested positive, but kept the information to themselves until later that day. The night shift team found out when they got to work,” said the employee. The employee further charged that some people had since left the company.

“They disinfected the place, expected us to clean up, and then wanted us to start working again. No-one wanted to go into the factory; some people even left and some were thrown off the premises.

“We have a nurse on duty. Why are people passing the screening one day, and the next day they are sick and then testing positive?” the employee asked.

Another employee in a recording said: “Workers were fighting to go home, but were told they couldn’t.”

The employees’ concerns and allegations were put to Cape Herb and Spice, but the company did not answer questions, instead referring to the fact that it had been designated as a company essential to the production of food, and thus had remained open during the lockdown.

“The safety, health and wellbeing of the workforce of Cape Herb and Spice remains our single most important priority,” the company said.

“In this regard, steering committees have been established to continuously monitor the unfolding situation.

“Hygiene practices have been intensified across all sites and remote-working practices have been implemented where possible.

“As soon as the lockdown was implemented, we appointed an external company to conduct daily screening of all employees to ensure safe operations,” a spokesperson for the company said.

The company added that it was confident that it had followed safe working operations, which included deep-cleaning and decontamination procedures performed by an external service provider.

