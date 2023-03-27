SAHRC appoints Vusumzi Mkhize as CEO

Cape Town - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has announced the appointment of Vusumzi Mkhize as its chief executive. Mkhize is set to take over the reins from Lorinda Lynn, who was the acting CEO following the suspension of Chantal Kisoon due to racism allegations.

Kisoon had allegedly referred to senior managers at the institution as “black babies” during a strategic planning session of the commission on February 23. The SAHRC previously said commissioners met and resolved to suspend Kisoon with Lynn taking over in an acting capacity, pending an investigation. In a statement on Monday, the SAHRC said: “The commission warmly welcomes Mr Mkhize and wishes him every success as he begins the journey of leading the Secretariat of the Commission to the execution of the mandate of the Commission to promote and protect human rights and monitor and assess their observance in the Republic of South Africa.”

Mkhize is former director-general of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture where he served from 2017 to 2022. Before that, he served as the chief director as well as deputy director-general at the Department of Home Affairs, among other positions. SAHRC spokesperson, Wisani Baloyi said Kisoon was still suspended.