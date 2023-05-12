SAHRC CEO resigns ahead of racism probe

Cape Town - After nearly two decades working at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), its former acting CEO, Chantal Kisoon has resigned. Kisoon had been placed on precautionary suspension in March, after allegations emerged that she had referred to senior managers as “black babies”.

The Chapter 9 institution said an investigation into the matter recommended that a charge of misconduct should be preferred against her. The SAHRC is the national institution established to support our constitutional democracy, by promoting the protection of human rights, and following the incident, Kisoon was criticised for not resigning, given the role of the SAHRC in fighting racism. On March 3, the SAHRC announced that commissioners had resolved to suspend Kisoon and that Lorinda Lynn, the acting CFO, would take over in an acting capacity, pending an investigation.

At the time the SAHRC said: “The SAHRC as an institution supporting constitutional democracy, wishes to assure the public that it does not condone racism or any other violation of the rights entrenched in the Constitution. Noting the egregious nature of the allegation against the acting CEO, Commissioners resolved to immediately initiate an investigation into the incident, to be conducted by an independent person who will report back to the commissioners with findings and recommendations.” Soon after, the institution appointed Vusumzi Mkhize, former director-general of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, as its new chief executive. Kisoon has remained mum on the incident and attempts to reach her on Thursday were unsuccessful.

SAHRC spokesperson, Wisani Baloyi confirmed that they had accepted her resignation. He said: “The former acting CEO, Ms Chantal Kisoon, resigned effective from 5 May 2023. The SAHRC has accepted her resignation. She joined the Commission on 1 July 2007. The Commission did not ask for the reasons for resignation. The investigation recommended that a charge of misconduct should be preferred against her. The fact that she has resigned has rendered it unnecessary to continue with the investigation.” Policy analyst, Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said the resignation was welcomed, as it would hopefully restore a healthy working environment at the commission.

“There were indications of an irretrievable breakdown of trust between commission employees and then Kisoon suggesting that a separation was the best option to resolve the matter. “There seems to be no point in continuing the investigation, except to draw lessons from the incident and move on. Ordinarily missteps and transgressions should be handled in a manner that keeps open a possibility of reconciliation and a continuation of a relationship. No one is infallible. That said, individuals must take responsibility for their actions,” he said. Rhodes University senior lecturer in the department of politics and international studies, Dr Mandisi Majavu added that Kisoon’s resignation amid the ongoing investigation suggest that she might have thought that the outcome may not be favourable to her.